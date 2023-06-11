Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.69. 390,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 772,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $1,279,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,391 shares of company stock worth $19,742,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

