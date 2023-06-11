VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) versus PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Critical Contrast

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $98.09 million 1.97 $17.60 million $0.86 8.66 PCB Bancorp $116.25 million 1.96 $34.99 million $2.34 6.79

Dividends

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. VersaBank pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VersaBank and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

VersaBank presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than VersaBank.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.09% 8.92% 0.92% PCB Bancorp 27.46% 13.19% 1.46%

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats VersaBank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

