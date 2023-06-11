Victoria Gold Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Further Reading
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.