Victoria Gold Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$96.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

