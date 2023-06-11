Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VTXPF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 1,590 ($19.77) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,280 ($28.34) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.59) to GBX 2,050 ($25.48) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Victrex has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

