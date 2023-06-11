Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE:VNO opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

