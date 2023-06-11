W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

