WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.