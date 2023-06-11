William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

