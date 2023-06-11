Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPER. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Stock Performance
Xperi stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.