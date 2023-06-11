Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPER. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

