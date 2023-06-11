Zacks Research Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

