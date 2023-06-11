Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

