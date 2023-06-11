Zacks Research Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,072 shares of company stock valued at $970,198 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

