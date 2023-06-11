Zacks Research Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $14.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.12. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

COST opened at $517.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.