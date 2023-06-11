Zacks Research Weighs in on CSX Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CSX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

