Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
