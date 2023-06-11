Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.