Zacks Research Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $19.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

