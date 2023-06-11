Zacks Research Weighs in on The AES Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

