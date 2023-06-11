Zacks Research Weighs in on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 73.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

