Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Zebra Technologies worth $46,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

