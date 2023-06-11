Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $2,822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

