Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $6,987,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

