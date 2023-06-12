1,145 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

