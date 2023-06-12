129,611 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 462,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

