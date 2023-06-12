132,687 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

