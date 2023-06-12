16,425 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,258,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 292,019 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

