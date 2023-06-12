1,740 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,095,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $112.61. 1,464,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

