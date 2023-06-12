186 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,844. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

