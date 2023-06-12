1,900 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

MAXN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 710,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $38.91.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

