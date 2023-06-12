2,434 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,561. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

