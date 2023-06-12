277,254 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. 1,263,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Stories

