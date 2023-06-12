2,864,804 Shares in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,864,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Societal CDMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $150,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,476,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

