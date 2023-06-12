300 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.17. 761,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

