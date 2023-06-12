300 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,487,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,237,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 761,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.