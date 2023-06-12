505 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 3,001,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.