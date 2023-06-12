5,081 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $567,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD remained flat at $55.16 during midday trading on Monday. 1,876,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,827. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

