610 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,065,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

