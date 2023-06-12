6,811 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $99,039,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,868. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

