AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 450.9% in May

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 450.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VLVLY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. AB Volvo has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $21.07.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.4998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

