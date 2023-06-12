Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 131,457 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 131,457 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,315,884.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,132.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $152,080.92.

On Friday, March 31st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06.

On Thursday, March 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 11 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,604.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE ACEL opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

