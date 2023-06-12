Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,732,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,387. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

