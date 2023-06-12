AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $18.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 160,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

