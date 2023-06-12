Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.13.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.11. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $466.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.