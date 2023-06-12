Advance Auto Parts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 6,518 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 4.9 %

AAP traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.68. 3,348,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.