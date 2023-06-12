Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,640 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after buying an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,496. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

