Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,893 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $73.62. 5,454,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,026. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.