Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

