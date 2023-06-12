Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Capital Southwest worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,039. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.