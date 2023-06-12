Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

HWM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. 785,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $46.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

