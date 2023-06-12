Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

