Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,995. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.03.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

